RENO, Nev. (AP) -- A Reno couple has pleaded guilty to murder charges in the torturous death of the man's 5-year-old daughter.
Court documents say the girl was handcuffed in an animal cage and starved before she died and the couple stashed her emaciated body in a duffel bag found in a storage unit in Sacramento, California.
Averyauna Enoch pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and Tyler Anderson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Thursday. The two 25-year-olds also pleaded guilty to destruction of evidence.
They are expected to be sentenced in April to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
(1) comment
Pretty sick animals here ! Should just be immediately executed! What useless people.
