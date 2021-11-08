LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Reno hasn’t escaped the surge of catalytic converter thefts seen across the U.S.
“Two to three thefts a month, to 20, sometimes 30, to sometimes 40 and on up,” said Reno Deputy City Attorney Brian Sooudi.
Sooudi, who is also assigned to Reno Police, said thieves are hitting all around town, including cars parked at casinos and motorhome storage locations. He said thieves are also targeting fleet vehicles parked overnight.
“They look like they’re NASCAR crews out there,” said Sooudi.
He said one thief jacks up the car, one person cuts out the catalytic converter, and someone drives the getaway car.
Police say thieves want precious metals inside converters that help clean your car’s exhaust. Some of those metals can be worth more than gold when melted down. Repairs can cost several thousand dollars, if not covered by insurance.
The Reno Police Department echo concerns from other law enforcement agencies that say it’s difficult to prove converters are stolen because they typically aren’t marked with identifying numbers.
But now, with a police department inspired ordinance, Reno city councilmembers are discussing a measure that would make it a misdemeanor to possess a catalytic converter without documentation. It would require someone to provide the following information:
- The name the person or company that removed the catalytic converter.
- The name of the person for whom the work was completed.
- The make and model of the vehicle from which the catalytic converter was removed.
- The vehicle identification number (VIN) of the vehicle from which the catalytic converter was removed.
- The part number or other identifying number of the catalytic converter that was removed.
- A copy of the certificate of title or registration of the vehicle from which the converter was removed.
“If you’re doing it legally, you easily have that. And if you’re not, then you’re going to have some difficulty getting all six items lined up perfectly. So that’s what we’re really targeting now,” said Sooudi.
Misdemeanor penalties range from up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. Sooudi said as a limited jurisdiction agency, like many other Nevada communities, only the Nevada Legislature, can enact felonies. .
Auto shops and scrap yards are exempt. But Sooudi said scrap yards already collect information and police can look at who is selling converters to scrap businesses as part of a business licensing law. Detectives can then track down people selling catalytic converters to scrap yards and ask if they have the six pieces of information to legally possess a catalytic converter.
FOX5 reached out to Clark County, the city of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson to see if any are considering news ordinances to curb catalytic converter thefts. None are currently.
“I would support something like this to help deter what appears to be the new rage with these thieves …” said North Las Vegas City Councilman Richard Cherchio.
“I have shared your email with our city attorney and city manager’s offices. This is definitely worth the conversation on how to protect our residents from this type of theft. I agree, that something needs to be done,” said North Las Vegas Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown.
“There are all sorts of approaches to combating thefts, ordinances or legislation is one way. But there are others. So far, we’ve chosen to tackle it with policing, patrols, community engagement, etc. Now that this is being considered in Reno, if it is effective, it’s something we could consider,” said North Las Vegas spokesman Patrick Walker.
“This is not something that has been discussed by the city council at this point. If it was it would become a new bill and go through the normal process where it would be heard by the recommending committee and then move along to the City Council to be heard,” said Las Vegas spokesman Jace Radke.
“To make it a criminal offense we would need enabling legislation from the state. This might be different for cities that have a charter,” said Dan Kulin with Clark County.
Henderson police told FOX5 it is encouraging car owners to get catalytic converters etched with VIN numbers, which helps law enforcement identify and track stolen car parts. Police say that also makes it harder for thieves to sell the part at a scrap yard or recycler because it indicates to buyers the part may be stolen.
“As FOX5 has recently reported, one Henderson auto shop offers the etching service at no charge. There are no plans at this time to introduce an ordinance that limits who may possess a catalytic converter,” said Henderson spokesperson Kathleen Richards.
The Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson police departments are part of a joint catalytic converter task force that also involves the Clark County District Attorney's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.