LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It is now a misdemeanor to be in possession of a catalytic converter in Reno after the city council adopted the new ordinance on Dec. 1.
Violators face up to six months in jail and up to a $1,000 fine.
Reno police have said it's tough to prove converters are stolen when they find them on people, specifically during traffic stops.
Auto shops and licensed scrap yards are exempt. Anyone else in possession of a catalytic converter must provide the following information to show they obtained it legally:
- The name the person or company that removed the catalytic converter.
- The name of the person for whom the work was completed.
- The make and model of the vehicle from which the catalytic converter was removed.
- The vehicle identification number (VIN) of the vehicle from which the catalytic converter was removed.
- The part number or other identifying number of the catalytic converter that was removed.
- A copy of the certificate of title or registration of the vehicle from which the converter was removed.
Reno police have cited the expensive costs to victims in making repairs to a stolen catalytic converter. FOX5 previously reached out to local city governments and police departments and found there are no plans in the works for a similar measure here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.