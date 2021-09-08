APTOPIX Western Heat Wave

A skateboarder is silhouetted as he jumps high at the skateboard park during sunset on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in the Venice Beach section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

 Ringo H.W. Chiu

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- You can drop in at a remodeled skate park at Mountain Ridge Park in the northwest valley soon.

It officially reopens Saturday, Sept. 11 at 4 p.m. Mountain Ridge Park is near the U.S. 95 and Elkhorn Road.

Professional skateboarders weighed in on the park's design. There are both ramps and rails and an adaptive ramp for wheelchair motocross. The renovation cost $241,000.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.