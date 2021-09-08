LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- You can drop in at a remodeled skate park at Mountain Ridge Park in the northwest valley soon.
It officially reopens Saturday, Sept. 11 at 4 p.m. Mountain Ridge Park is near the U.S. 95 and Elkhorn Road.
Professional skateboarders weighed in on the park's design. There are both ramps and rails and an adaptive ramp for wheelchair motocross. The renovation cost $241,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.