LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The newly approved COVID-19 relief bill sets aside $28 billion for restaurants and bars.
The funds allow business owners to pay for things that were previously not covered by the Paycheck Protection Program.
“It was a little more limited for sure. Now they do have the ability to spend those dollars on food and beverage so it has opened a lot of opportunities for our bars and restaurants,” said Mary Beth Sewald, the president and CEO of the Vegas Chamber.
Atomic Liquors owner Lance Johns said he hopes to get approved so he can use the funds for operational costs.
“At the restaurant, you have a fryer go down, you have a fridge go down, these things happen, and when you don’t have profit coming in, you have to go into your own pocket,” said Johns. “Now we can use it to pay full rent, buy new equipment. The standard stuff that when you are in business you have to do, that has all been put on hold for a year while we are running at 25%.”
Sewald said to contact your bank to apply for the funds since it will likely have the most updated information.
If your bank is not accepting applications for the new relief bill, you can find an SBA qualified lender on the SBA website at sba.gov.
