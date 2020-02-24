LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Taxation has issued a public health and safety advisory after batches of marijuana failed secondary microbial testing.
According to the notice, this is a follow up from the advisory that was issued in December 2019, which announced that four products had tested positive for harmful fungi or bacteria.
State officials issued a health warning after it found several contaminated cannabis products on the shelves of Las Vegas dispensaries.
The agency's current advisory lists 20 products that it suggests consumers should avoid:
Jack Herer: Failed total yeast and mold tests and Aspergillus testing
Cactus OG: Failed Aspergillus testing
White OG B Blend: Failed Aspergillus testing
Wookie: Failed Aspergillus testing
Fruitcake: Failed total yeast and mold tests
13 Gorillas: Failed total yeast and mold tests, total Coliforms testing and total Enterobacteriaceae testing
Blue Zkittlez: Failed Aspergillus testing
CherryOG-F3: Failed total yeast and mold tests, total Coliforms testing and total Enterobacteriaceae testing
Last OG: Failed total yeast and mold tests, total Coliforms testing and total Enterobacteriaceae testing
King Kong Cookies: Failed total yeast and mold tests, total Coliforms testing and total Enterobacteriaceae testing
White OG: Failed total yeast and mold tests
Lavender Jones: Failed total Coliforms testing and total Enterobacteriaceae testing
Zombie Kush: Failed total yeast and mold tests
Gelato Glue: Failed total Coliforms testing and total Enterobacteriaceae testing
Monster Cookies: Failed total yeast and mold tests, total Coliforms testing and total Enterobacteriaceae testing
TK Stardawg Haze: Failed Aspergillus testing
Vegas Golden Kush: Failed total yeast and mold tests and Aspergillus testing
Code Orange: Failed total yeast and mold tests and Aspergillus testing
Purple Goats: Failed total yeast and mold tests, total Coliforms testing and total Enterobacteriaceae testing
Purple Goats (different strain): Failed total Coliforms testing, total Enterobacteriaceae testing and Aspergillus testing
According to the agency, around 30 stores sold the affected marijuana in the form of flower and pre-rolls between Oct. 25, 2019 – Jan. 16, 2020.
For more information and to see a list of stores where the items were sold, visit: http://bit.ly/2upDYjq
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.