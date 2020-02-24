Marijuana Flower

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Taxation has issued a public health and safety advisory after batches of marijuana failed secondary microbial testing.

According to the notice, this is a follow up from the advisory that was issued in December 2019, which announced that four products had tested positive for harmful fungi or bacteria.

The agency's current advisory lists 20 products that it suggests consumers should avoid:

Jack Herer: Failed total yeast and mold tests and Aspergillus testing

Cactus OG: Failed Aspergillus testing

White OG B Blend: Failed Aspergillus testing

Wookie: Failed Aspergillus testing

Fruitcake: Failed total yeast and mold tests

13 Gorillas: Failed total yeast and mold tests, total Coliforms testing and total Enterobacteriaceae testing

Blue Zkittlez: Failed Aspergillus testing

CherryOG-F3: Failed total yeast and mold tests, total Coliforms testing and total Enterobacteriaceae testing

Last OG: Failed total yeast and mold tests, total Coliforms testing and total Enterobacteriaceae testing

King Kong Cookies: Failed total yeast and mold tests, total Coliforms testing and total Enterobacteriaceae testing

White OG: Failed total yeast and mold tests

Lavender Jones: Failed total Coliforms testing and total Enterobacteriaceae testing

Zombie Kush: Failed total yeast and mold tests

Gelato Glue: Failed total Coliforms testing and total Enterobacteriaceae testing

Monster Cookies: Failed total yeast and mold tests, total Coliforms testing and total Enterobacteriaceae testing

TK Stardawg Haze: Failed Aspergillus testing

Vegas Golden Kush: Failed total yeast and mold tests and Aspergillus testing

Code Orange: Failed total yeast and mold tests and Aspergillus testing

Purple Goats: Failed total yeast and mold tests, total Coliforms testing and total Enterobacteriaceae testing

Purple Goats (different strain): Failed total Coliforms testing, total Enterobacteriaceae testing and Aspergillus testing

According to the agency, around 30 stores sold the affected marijuana in the form of flower and pre-rolls between Oct. 25, 2019 – Jan. 16, 2020.

For more information and to see a list of stores where the items were sold, visit: http://bit.ly/2upDYjq

