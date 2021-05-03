UPDATE: Registration for the 2022 Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Las Vegas will open on Wednesday.
This Wednesday May 5, marathon runners and walkers can register at stripatnight.com to participate in the event, which is scheduled to take place Feb. 26-27, 2022.
The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to concerns over COVID-19.
Original story continues below.
FEB. 9: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series announced Tuesday that its Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas event will take place Feb. 26-27, 2022.
According to organizers, the new date will mark a permanent shift from its traditional November date to become an early-year event.
Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas will offer half marathon, 10K and 5K distances on the Las Vegas Strip, giving runners an opportunity to Run the Strip at Night with music and entertainment throughout the courses, officials said.
Organizers note that after "careful consideration and evaluation, a difficult decision was made to discontinue the marathon distance from Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas moving forward."
“We have worked hard in past years to find the best possible 26.2 miles surrounding the Las Vegas Strip, however, despite our best efforts, the marathon courses we have been able to provide have not lived up to the high expectations we set for ourselves, or what our participants deserve. We will now further focus on making the half marathon, 10K, and 5K distances better than ever,” said O'Brien.
More information regarding general registration will be available on the event website.
“We are extremely excited to start this next chapter for the Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas event,” said Elizabeth O’Brien, Managing Director of North America for Rock ‘n’ Roll. “Moving to February will provide our participants the same amazing experience of the biggest running party on earth, with a few new twists along the way. We enjoyed our time holding the event in the fall, but it was important to us that our participants had a race date they could count on and plan towards. Moving to this new time of year will provide that assurance while allowing participants to truly own Vegas for the Rock 'n' Roll race weekend.”
