LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Registration now is open for the first local Young Men of Color Leadership Conference in October.
The conference will be held on Oct. 9 at the University of Nevada Las Vegas. The event is free and open to all ethnicities, the city of Las Vegas said in a press release.
The conference will be held inside UNLV's student union on Oct. 9 at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in partnership with My Brother's Keeper Appliance, Clark County, the Clark County School District and the city of Las Vegas.
Those interested in attending can register at this Eventbrite link.
(1) comment
When is the registration opening for the inaugural Young Men of No Color Leadership Conference at UNLV?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.