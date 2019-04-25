LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two referees who officiated Game 7 of the Vegas Golden Knights' series against the San Jose Sharks will not be advancing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, according to a report by Scouting the Refs.
In the report, referees Dan O'Halloran and Eric Furlatt have been pulled from the second round.
Asked about the move during a news conference Thursday morning at City National Arena, Knights head coach Gerard Gallant said it was the first he had heard of the decision.
"The first I've heard of it, right now," Gallant said. "... You know what, all the officials in that game are real good officials and they're real good guys. That's all I've got to say."
The Sharks scored four goals in four minutes during a power play in Game 7, winning in overtime against the Knights with a score of 5-4.
