LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Bureau of Land Management said Red Rock Canyon and the Sloan Canyon National Recreational Area would be open for "limited hours" for Christmas Day.
The Scenic Drive at Red Rock will be open from 12 to 5 p.m. and the Visitor Center will be open from 12 to 4:30 p.m., BLM said. The fee gates at Red Rock is scheduled to close at 5 p.m.
BLM added the Visitor Contact Station at Sloan Canyon will be open from 12 to 4:30 p.m.
"Normal operating hours will resume Dec. 26," BLM said.
For more information, visit https://www.blm.gov/red-rock-canyon-nca or https://www.blm.gov/sloan-canyon-nca.
