LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police and Red Rock Search & Rescue have asked the public for help in locating a missing 30-year-old man.
According to Red Rock SAR, Johnathan Hall was last seen on Feb. 13 and was wearing blue cargo pants, a black coat with a hood and brown hiking boots.
Hall was described to be around 5'5" and approximately 130 pounds, Metro Police said. He has green eyes and blonde hair.
Anyone with any information in regards to Hall's whereabouts were urged to contact Las Vegas police at 702-828-3111 or 702-828-2907.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.