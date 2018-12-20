LAS VEGAS -- When people go missing on valley streets, often times Red Rock Search and Rescue is called in to help. The search group is made up entirely of volunteers.
Red Rock Search and Rescue is one of the largest of its kind in the country.
“If you call, we search,” one said.
Named after the national canyon and popular hiking spot, Red Rock Search and Rescue goes beyond trails.
“They got search and rescue involved,” Claudia Vasquez said. “Without their help, we couldn't have done it, couldn't have pulled it together.”
Most recently, the highly-trained team of volunteers helped the Reza family find their father, 80-year-old Oscar Reza. He has Alzheimer’s and wandered away from UNLV’s graduation.
“We fanned out from there walking toward his house, hitting the major streets, some of the stores he likes to go to,” Red Rock volunteer Steve Smith said.
The search for Oscar is what’s called an ‘urban search.’ Red Rock sets up a mobile command post and volunteers fan out on bike and foot.
“You’ve got to be comfortable being around people especially if you're in a park because you may have to approach strangers and say, ‘Hey, have you seen this person?’” Red Rock SAR PIO Bryan Zink said.
Finding people in this city, isn’t easy.
“If we go out and we don't find somebody, at least we know where they're not,” Zink said. “So that those areas can be marked off the map.”
Currently more than 200 people volunteer with the search and rescue group.
“We have trauma surgeons on the team, retired and current law enforcement, retired and current military, nurses, stay at home moms, stay at home dads,” Zink said.
When law enforcement needs help, they rely on Red Rock.
“They can call us and we can have 20-30 volunteers out on the weekend searching the area for eight hours at zero cost for anybody,” Zink said.
Volunteers said it can be a second job at times, but it is a worthy one.
“After a long day at work, you get that call that somebody is missing in an urban setting or something. And we'll grab our packs, our mountain bikes and go out with the team,” Zink said. “Not everybody would do what we do. But we all have that spark. That spark inside that gives us that drive to help our community.”
Red Rock SAR is looking for volunteers. Anyone interested needs to pass an FBI background check and basic first aid training. Volunteers are required to log 60 hours per year.
For more information, visit: https://www.redrocksar.org/join/
