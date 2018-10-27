LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With temperatures getting cooler, more hikers are expected to hit the trails around the Las Vegas Valley.
But that also means Red Rock Search and Rescue gets more calls for missing people.
Scott Hayes works at Luxor, but he spends almost as much time volunteering with Red Rock SAR. Since joining the search team five years ago, Hayes said he has logged more than 2,000 hours of volunteering.
Hayes said it’s both tourists and locals who get lost on hikes. The peak seasons to hike are in the fall and spring.
And at Red Rock Canyon, there are just a couple of spots that have cell service, so more often than not, it’s loved ones who call Metro police and Red Rock SAR when someone hasn’t come home.
“Our best day is a missing person’s worst,” Hayes said.
His advice for hikers:
1. Bring water!
2. Layer up. The fall and spring seasons can be deceiving with warmer temps in the day, dropping much cooler at night.
3. Never hike alone.
4. Tell a loved one where you will be and what time to expect you home.
Saturday is National Make a Difference Day, encouraging people across the country to volunteer.
MGM recently recognized Hayes as the MGM Resorts Employee Volunteer of the Year. The company has donated $2,000 to Red Rock SAR.
