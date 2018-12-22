LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Red Rock Canyon was closed while parts of Lake Mead and Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument remained opened during the federal government shutdown on Saturday.
Red Rock Canyon announced on its website that the Visitor Center would be closed during the shutdown. The Scenic Drive remained accessible.
The Visitor Center at Lake Mead was also closed during the shutdown, the National Park Service said. Parts of the lake were still accessible to visitors, including park roads, lookouts, trails and launch ramps.
NPS-operated campgrounds at Lake Mead were closed, as well as park maintenance, janitorial services, bathrooms and trash removal, NPS said.
"However, visitors in NPS-operated campgrounds will not be asked to leave unless safety concerns require such action," NPS added. "Please pack out what you pack in."
Tule Springs remained open to the public during the shutdown, but emergency and rescue services were limited at Lake Mead and Tule Springs, according to NPS. Park programs at both locations were cancelled.
"Reservations at park motels and RV parks or for services such as raft or kayak tours should be confirmed by contacting the service provider or visiting their websites," NPS said.
For updates during the shutdown, visit www.doi.gov/shutdown
