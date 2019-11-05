LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Need an excuse to get outdoors over the long weekend? Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area will be fee-free on Monday.
The Bureau of Land Management will waive amenity-related fees at Red Rock Canyon for Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 11, according to a news release.
Other fees, such as camping and group day use, will remain in effect,
Visitation is expected to be heavy, with the most congested time anticipated between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
For those planning to use ride-sharing services to get to Red Rock, officials are reminding visitors that there is limited cellular phone service at Red Rock Canyon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.