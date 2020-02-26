LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- You'll soon have more time to visit the Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive.
According to a news release, the 13-mile Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting March 1.
The change happens yearly as days become longer and sunset is later in the day, Red Rock says.
The visitor center will continue to be open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
