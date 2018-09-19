Red Rock Canyon Campground to reopen for the season

A sign welcomes visitors to the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area (FOX5)

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area will be free on Saturday, Sept. 22, according to a release.

The Bureau of Land Management will waive entry fees to the park 17 miles west of Las Vegas for National Public Lands Day.

Other fees, including camping fees, will remain in effect. 

