Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area will be free on Saturday, Sept. 22, according to a release.
The Bureau of Land Management will waive entry fees to the park 17 miles west of Las Vegas for National Public Lands Day.
Other fees, including camping fees, will remain in effect.
View this post on Instagram
Which beautiful blooms will you discover while celebrating #EarthDay? The Scenic Loop will be busy and intermittent closures are possible, but we have programs all week long to help you explore Red Rock Canyon and #TrackTheBloom! Check out the Event tab on our website, link in bio 📷:@codysforest
