LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In celebration of National Get Outdoors Day on Saturday, the Bureau of Land Management announced that it will waive amenity-related fees at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.
According to a news release, Red Rock Canyon will be fee-free June 13 for National Get Outdoors Day. Other fees, such as group day use, will remain in effect, the release said.
Officials say visitation is expected to be heavy, with the most congested time anticipated between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
For those using ride-sharing services, the BLM reminds that there is limited mobile phone service at Red Rock Canyon. "You may not have coverage to hail a ride back," officials said in the release.
(1) comment
Oda lay well take da Chevy out there and dump the motor oil ! Some krylon spray paint,hit few rocks
