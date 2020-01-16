LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Need an excuse to get outdoors? Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area will be fee-free on Monday.
In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Red Rock Canyon will waive entrance fees to its Scenic Drive on Monday, Jan. 20.
The Scenic Drive will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the visitors center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Park officials suggest arriving before 10 a.m. or after 2 p.m. to avoid long lines and congestion.
Other fees, such as overnight camping and group day use, will remain in effect.
