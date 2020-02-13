LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area will be fee-free Monday for Presidents' Day.
On Monday, Feb. 17, Red Rock Canyon will waive entrance fees to its Scenic Drive.
The Scenic Drive will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the visitors center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Other fees, such as camping and group day use, will remain in effect, according to a news release.
Visitation on Presidents' Day, and the weekend prior, is expected to be heavy, with the most congested time anticipated between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., officials said.
