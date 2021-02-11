Las Vegas (FOX5) -- Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area will be fee-free for Presidents Day on February 15.
The Bureau of Land Management said it will waive amenity-related fees. Other fees such as camping, entry reservations, and group day use will still be in effect.
According to the BLM, a timed entry reservation is still required for entry to the Scenic Drive between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The gates open at 6 a.m., and no reservations are required before 8 a.m.
You can make a reservation at Recreation.gov.
