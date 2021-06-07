LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Need an excuse to get outdoors? Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area will waive amenity-related fees on Saturday for Get Outdoors Day.
According to a news release, amenity-related fees will be waived on Saturday, June 12. Other fees, such as group day use, will remain in effect.
Officials note that visitation is expected to be heavy, with the most congested time anticipated between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
