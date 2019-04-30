Red Rock Canyon Campground to reopen for the season

A sign welcomes visitors to the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area (FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The scenic loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area has reopened and a subject is in custody after an incident Tuesday afternoon, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

The loop has resumed normal operations.

