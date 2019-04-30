LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The scenic loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area has reopened and a subject is in custody after an incident Tuesday afternoon, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
No injuries were reported at the scene.
The loop has resumed normal operations.
