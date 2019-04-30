LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The scenic loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area was closed Tuesday while officers responded to an incident.
Las Vegas police discovered a vehicle left running at the scene, and are in search of a women who took off on foot. The loop is closed as a precaution while authorities work to locate the woman.
Avoid the area.
Check back for updates.
