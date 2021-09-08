LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those hoping to experience Red Rock Canyon's Scenic Drive will have to pay to reserve an entry time starting October 1.
According to the BLM, with the busy season at Red Rock just beginning, visitors with arrivals between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will require a timed reservation for the Scenic Drive from Oct. 1 through May 31.
Timed entry reservations may be made up to 30 days in advance.
To make a reservation, visit: recreation.gov/timed-entry/10075177?tab=tours
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.