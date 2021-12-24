Red Rock Canyon area closed amid COVID-19

Calico Basin Road in Red Rock Canyon closed on April 6, 2020.  (Cecil Anderson/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Red Rock Canyon Road was closed in both directions at Calico Basin Friday morning due to flooding.

According to a tweet from Nevada Department of Transportation, Red Rock Canyon is closed in both direction at mile marker 11/ Calico Basin.

RTC said that flooding on the road caused all lanes to be blocked in both directions Friday morning. At about 12:07 p.m., the agency advised that the area had reopened but advised motorists to use caution.

