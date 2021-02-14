Travel Trip Outside Vegas

This May 6, 2006 file photo shows two cyclists riding along the 13-mile-long scenic drive at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Nevada. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, file)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area will have free entry on Monday for Presidents Day. 

The Bureau of Land Management is waiving amenity-related fees, however camping, entry reservation and group day use fees will be in effect.

A reservation is still required for entry to the scenic drive between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. To make a reservation, click here. 

Gates open at 6 a.m. and no reservations are required before 8 a.m.

