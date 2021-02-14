LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area will have free entry on Monday for Presidents Day.
The Bureau of Land Management is waiving amenity-related fees, however camping, entry reservation and group day use fees will be in effect.
A reservation is still required for entry to the scenic drive between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. To make a reservation, click here.
Gates open at 6 a.m. and no reservations are required before 8 a.m.
