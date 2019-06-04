LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Visitors can enjoy free entry to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on June 8.
The Bureau of Land Management announced Tuesday it will waive amenity-related fees at Red Rock for National Get Outdoors Day. Other fees, such as group day use, will still be charged, the release said.
The park is expected to be crowded, with the most congested time expected between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., the release said.
Cellphone service at Red Rock is limited, so the BLM reminds visitors to keep that in mind when using ride-sharing services.
