LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ready to spend some time outdoors? Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area announced on Thursday that its campground has officially opened for the season.

Red Rock notes that guests who would also like to visit the Scenic Drive while staying at the campground will need to make a separate, timed entry reservation in order to do so.

Reservations for Red Rock's campground can be booked through Wednesday, March 2, 2022, according to the website.

Red Rock's website also notes that fire restrictions are currently in effect that prohibit charcoal fires, wood-burning camp stoves, and charcoal grills. Only gas or propane stoves are permitted.

For information on fees and to make a reservation, click HERE.

