LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area announced its new hours for the scenic drive will begin on Oct. 1.
The scenic drive will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., a statement from Red Rock Canyon said. The new hours are due to days becoming shorter as the end of Daylight Savings Time approaches.
Red Rock said these changes occur annually.
The Visitors Center will continue to be open during their regular hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
