LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The American Red Cross is urging healthy, eligible individuals to give blood to help maintain a sufficient blood supply and prevent shortages as concerns over the coronavirus rise in the U.S.
"Cold and flu season has already impacted the nation's ability to maintain its blood supply. As the number of coronavirus cases grows in the U.S., the number of people eligible to give blood for patients in need could decrease further," the Red Cross said in a statement.
The Red Cross notes that there are no data or evidence that the coronavirus can be transmissible by blood transfusion. The agency goes on to say that there have been no reported cases worldwide of transmissions for any respiratory virus, including coronavirus, from a transfusion.
The Red Cross has implemented new blood donation requirements out of an abundance of caution due to coronavirus.
Individuals are asked to postpone their donation for 28 days following:
- Travel to China and its special administrative regions, Hong Kong and Macau, as well as Iran, Italy and South Korea
- Diagnosis of COVID-19, contact with a person who has or is suspect to have the virus.
The Red Cross says those interested in donating blood can make an appointment by using its Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
According to the Red Cross, blood donors with type O blood are especially needed.
