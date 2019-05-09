HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The City of Henderson announced on Twitter the Red Cross would install free smoke alarms in Henderson on Saturday.
City officials said the installations would happen from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on May 11.
Henderson residents can schedule a fire alarm installation appointment by clicking here. Residents can also call 702-697-1707 to make an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.