LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hurricane Ida is one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever hit the U.S., and search and rescue efforts are underway in Louisiana.
Four volunteers with the Red Cross in Nevada already deployed. Two more will leave on Tuesday.
"We all need a little help, and the Red Cross has a way of not only helping people by feeding them, but also just emotionally," said local volunteer Edd Lockwood.
"I know what the feeling's like when someone comes up to you and tries to at least act like they understand and they look you in the eye and say we'd love to help you," Lockwood said.
Volunteers will hand out food and water to evacuees. The American Red Cross is looking for more volunteers in Las Vegas. For more information, click here.
