LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Topgolf security guard was recognized by the American Red Cross Tuesday night for his efforts last summer when he saved a baby from choking.
According to the Red Cross, on July 29, 2017, Buck Smith received a call from Topgolf's security and safety manager about a baby who was choking. Using his his First Aid, CPR and AED training, Smith patted the infant on the back and the baby responded immediately.
Smith then turned the baby over and took out some of the food from the their mouth until the child could breathe, the Red Cross said. Smith was honored with the Red Cross Certificate of Merit for his actions.
"I feel like anybody who has kids, or works at a place that has kids, should definitely be First Aid and CPR Certified," Smith said. "Red Cross, in my experience, has always been a great company to work with and has always been very thorough in the classes."
Smith added he renews his certification every year and will continue to do so.
The Red Cross said the certificate is given to individuals who save or sustain a life using their skills from the organization's Training Services course.
