LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The American Red Cross is partnering with the National Football League to urge people, especially those who have recovered from COVID-19, to give blood now.
According to the Red Cross, convalescent plasma donations are needed for COVID-19 patients as cases continue to rise across the United States. The Red Cross says National Blood Donor Month in January is a perfect time to donate to help tackle a national convalescent plasma shortage.
All who come to donate blood this January will be automatically entered to win two tickets to next year’s Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. Other giveaways are available for those who donate blood through January 20.
“Blood donors who have recovered from COVID-19 may have the power to help critically ill patients currently battling the virus,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, Red Cross medical director of clinical services. “With hospital distributions for convalescent plasma increasing about 250% since October, these generous donations are vital in helping to save lives throughout the winter – a time that is often challenging to collect enough blood products for those in need.”
Individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 may have antibodies in their plasma that could provide a patient’s immune system the boost it needs to beat the virus, the Red Cross has said.
Appointments can be scheduled by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
