LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There is dire demand for blood across the country and here in the Las Vegas Valley.
The American Red Cross says its national inventory is the lowest it has been for this time of the year since 2015. There is less than a day's supply of certain blood types, they say.
The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada said shelves carrying O-positive blood are completely empty. Shelves that hold O-negative blood should be full, but only have about four to five units each.
Executive Director Rachel Flanigan said in addition to what is normally donated, they need to collect around 10,000 additional units each week for a month, to make up for the shortage. They need rarer blood types especially, they said.
"If you have a rare blood type, if you have diverse blood, we want you to come in because we want to be able to save as many lives as possible," Flanigan said. "The better the match, the better the donation chance, which is fantastic to us. Each donor can save up to three lives."
Flanigan also said the COVID-19 pandemic coincided with less people donating blood.
"In August, we saw a substantial spike in the Delta variant of COVID-19 cases and we saw an approximate 10% decrease in donor turnout. So that shortens our blood supply and nationally we try to keep five to 10 days of blood on hand, and for some types we have less than a day's worth," she said.
To find out when you can give blood, click here.
