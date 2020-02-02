LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It is now illegal to sleep on the streets in the City of Las Vegas if there are open beds at the shelter.
The mayor said it’s a way to get people the resources they need.
Paul Vautrinot is taking a different approach.
He was addicted to meth and heroin. It was an eight-year addiction that kept him out of the shelters and pushed him underground.
“Coming and living underground for that long, my perception of reality was distorted,” Vautrinot said.
He only saw sunlight when he came out to panhandle.
Paul got comfortable in the dark. There was no electricity and no clean water.
“It’s fascinating to say the least, but once you’re a part of it, you live it,” Tommy, a man who lives in the tunnels and did not provide his last name, told us in May. “It’s not that fascinating. Trust me.”
Vautrinot estimates up to 800 people live in the more than 600 miles of tunnels that run under the valley.
“They’ve been out here for so long, the amount of time that has been passed, this life seems like the only normal life,” he said. “Leaving it comes with the risk of losing everything that they have.”
In 2014, Henderson police officers found Vautrinot. He went through drug court and said that was the light he was missing was the realization he could leave.
Paul now leads Shine A Light, a nonprofit organization that helps people still living the life that Paul left behind.
“We’ll walk as far in and deep in as we need to, until either we can't get out or the other end appears,” he said.
He goes back at least once a week to hand out the basics.
“Water bottles, granola bars, two or three batteries,” he said.
He does it to build trust then he talks to them about sober living and the resources at Freedom House. The space helps people find jobs, housing and treatment for substance abuse and mental health issues.
“We’re going to help them get their ID, their birth certificate, their social security card,” Vautrinot said.
Sometimes it takes years. But Paul is patient.
“It’s always been trying to convince someone that we're going to be here on a regular basis,” he said. “So that when the time comes, and you're ready to give this a try, we've established trust and consistency with them.”
He knows taking that step toward the light isn’t an easy one.
“If everybody woke up tomorrow and said, ‘I’m ready to go,’ we really wouldn't be able to meet the need,” he said.
But Vautrinot will be there to help anyone who is willing to try.
“I know that they necessarily don't want to be found but I also know that I was stuck in there with no message of hope for three years,” he said.
To learn more about Shine a Light and Freedom House, click here. Or visit the Shine a Light or Freedom House Facebook pages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.