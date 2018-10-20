LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Election officials saw a record turnout at polls across the Las Vegas Valley for the first day of early voting.
When polls closed, Clark County’s Registrar of Voting counted almost 27,000 people having cast their ballots. That’s a record high. It’s 9,000 more on the first day than any other midterm election.
“It’s very rewarding to see that people are excited and getting out to cast their ballot,” Registrar of Voting Joe Gloria said.
It’s a battle at the ballot boxes. Republicans and Democrats made their push to get voters, especially undecided ones, to the polls.
“The RNC's ground game is the best it's ever been,” RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said.
The chairwoman said Republicans know how crucial election wins are in the Silver State. McDaniel made a stop in Nevada to campaign for Republican candidates.
“The RNC has raised the most money in history during a midterm election,” she said. “We just passed the $269 million mark. A lot of that money has come here to Nevada to build up our ground game.”
The Republican message is clear: don’t stop progress.
“We need to focus on results for average families,” McDaniel said. “Republicans have delivered with the tax cuts, deregulation, with taking care of our military, fighting the opioid crisis. Issue after issue, we have made lives better for the American people.”
But local progressive volunteer Zachary Kenney disagreed. He’d like to see change in the most powerful positions, and some check and balances on the president.
“The Republican majority is just going along with whatever Trump tells them to do,” he said.
Volunteers supporting Democratic candidates rallied outside the East Las Vegas Community Center, one of the polling locations.
“Every day we meet people who are first time voters, either they are a young person who just turned 18 or someone who has just become a U.S. citizen,” Associate Director of PLAN Action Fund Laura Martin said.
They are sending out reminder cards to people to get out and vote, and handing out flyers about who and what’s on the ballot.
“What we hear most is people care about healthcare and education,” Martin said.
“This is one of the things that I live for,” Kenney said. “I love talking with people, getting them energized, hyped up, getting them to be part of something larger than themselves and make a change in the community.”
Gloria said the two busiest days at the polls during early voting are always the first and last days. Gloria added there were a lot of lines on Saturday. But people were able to get in and out and vote in about 15 minutes.
Clark County will breakdown voter turnout for each party, Republicans and Democrats, and non-partisan on Sunday morning.
