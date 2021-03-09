LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District would need to rebrand approximately 20 schools, if a bill that is being discussed in the state Legislature, is approved.
The Assembly Education Committee held a public hearing on Tuesday for Assembly Bill 88, which would prohibit the use of racially discriminatory school names and mascots. According to the CCSD, it would cost an estimated $1,375,000 to rebrand schools that have this type of name.
Assemblyman Howard Watts, one of the bill's sponsors, said the bill is part of a larger trend that could have been seen in the name changes of the Washington Football Team and Cleveland's Major League Baseball team.
"After many years of advocacy by indigenous people, we are in the midst of a major shift away from discriminatory and derogatory depictions of Native Americans," Watts said.
In a fiscal note to the bill, financial impacts are listed at $2,000 for Eureka County School District and $10,000 for White Pine County School District. The expenses in Eureka and White Pine districts would not be for rebranding, but rather for staff training that the bill would require, according to the note.
The bill was discussed during a public hearing on Tuesday. It would be voted on a separate day.
A full text of the bill is available below:
