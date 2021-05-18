LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The team at ChinatownVegas are working to dispel a major stereotype about Chinatown and expand peoples' horizons on the growing stretch of businesses. You can spend a whole day shopping, eating and finding fun things to do.
It's the brainchild of Shannon Yang and Joe Muscaglione, creating a guide for tourists to explore as they take a ride a stone's throw from the Las Vegas Strip.
"They will realize how much Chinatown in Vegas can offer," Yang said. Businesses can upload their profiles for free.
The site details the directories of different shopping centers. You can also use the search engine to browse by business types for ideas of places to visit.
The team's website profiles numerous small businesses, and has a bigger launch June 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.