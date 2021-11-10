LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Self-driving rideshares are officially coming to Las Vegas, and officials are preparing for them by installing new technology on traffic signals to keep passengers safe.
Roughly 100 small, white, pronged devices have recently been installed on various traffic poles along the resort corridor.
Called short-range communicators, the devices survey roadway conditions, and prepare self-driving cars for things like traffic jams and other roadway issues. The purpose of them? To inform autonomous cars on what's happening on the roads, even miles away.
"I'm always concerned about safety. That goes without saying. So you want to make sure that enough testing goes into this, and there's so many different regulatory agencies involved in making this happen, but I think this is a good look forward, some good optimism, said Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft.
Naft said Wednesday that Motional was given approval by officials to install the devices along Las Vegas Boulevard, with plans to eventually expand.
Lyft users, through their partnership with autonomous vehicle company Motional, will be able to catch a ride in a self-driving car, with somebody in the driver's seat, as soon as next year.
Naft said he will embrace any new technology that will make the roadways safer in Clark County.
"Nevada is a test opportunity," said Naft. "This is a place where, if you have a great idea in the morning time, you can get it done by the afternoon."
Nevada's Department of Motor Vehicles weighed in on the regulations surrounding these autonomous vehicles.
"Nevada is proud to be a leader in autonomous technology," said Kevin Malone, a DMV spokesperson. "We were the first state to authorize autonomous driving, and the first state to host a fully autonomous shuttle service open to the public. Nevada takes a hands-off approach to enable autonomous vehicle companies to test and deploy their vehicles with a minimal regulatory burden.
One safety requirement in state law, however, says that autonomous vehicles must have “minimal risk condition,” meaning if there is any malfunction or issue at all, the vehicle is able to pull over to the side of the road and stop safely.
