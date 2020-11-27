NFL Logo

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Baltimore Ravens will play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday instead of Sunday.

The National Football League announced Friday afternoon that the game, which had previously been rescheduled for COVID-19 concerns, will be played on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT). 

The change requires rescheduling the Dallas Cowboys-Baltimore Ravens game that was originally scheduled for Dec. 3. 

"Should the game be played on Tuesday, the Week 13 Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens game, originally scheduled for Thursday, December 3, will be moved to Monday, December 7, at 5:00 p.m. ET," said the National Football League. 

The league provided an updated Week 12 schedule: 

Sunday, Nov. 29 

Las Vegas Raiders at Atlanta Falcons -- 10 a.m. PST

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills -- 10 a.m. PST

New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals -- 10 a.m. PST

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts -- 10 a.m. PST

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars -- 10 a.m. PST

Carolina Panthers at Minnesota Vikings -- 10 a.m. PST

Arizona Cardinals at New England Patriots -- 10 a.m. PST

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets -- 10 a.m. PST

New Orleans Saints at Denver Broncos -- 1:05 p.m. PST

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams -- 1:05 p.m. PST

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 1:25 p.m. PST

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers -- 5:20 p.m. PST

Monday, Nov. 30

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles -- 5:15 p.m. PST

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers -- 5:00 p.m. PST

The remaining Week 12 schedule (all times ET):

Week 12

Sunday, November 29

Las Vegas Raiders at Atlanta Falcons

1:00 PM

CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills

1:00 PM

CBS

New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals

1:00 PM

FOX

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

1:00 PM

CBS

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars

1:00 PM

CBS

Carolina Panthers at Minnesota Vikings

1:00 PM

FOX

Arizona Cardinals at New England Patriots

1:00 PM

FOX

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

1:00 PM

CBS

New Orleans Saints at Denver Broncos

4:05 PM

FOX

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

4:05 PM

FOX

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4:25 PM

CBS

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

8:20 PM

NBC


Monday, November 30

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles

8:15 PM

ESPN


Tuesday, December 1

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

8:00 PM

NBC

