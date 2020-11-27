LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Baltimore Ravens will play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday instead of Sunday.
The National Football League announced Friday afternoon that the game, which had previously been rescheduled for COVID-19 concerns, will be played on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT).
The change requires rescheduling the Dallas Cowboys-Baltimore Ravens game that was originally scheduled for Dec. 3.
"Should the game be played on Tuesday, the Week 13 Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens game, originally scheduled for Thursday, December 3, will be moved to Monday, December 7, at 5:00 p.m. ET," said the National Football League.
The league provided an updated Week 12 schedule:
Sunday, Nov. 29
Las Vegas Raiders at Atlanta Falcons -- 10 a.m. PST
Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills -- 10 a.m. PST
New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals -- 10 a.m. PST
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts -- 10 a.m. PST
Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars -- 10 a.m. PST
Carolina Panthers at Minnesota Vikings -- 10 a.m. PST
Arizona Cardinals at New England Patriots -- 10 a.m. PST
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets -- 10 a.m. PST
New Orleans Saints at Denver Broncos -- 1:05 p.m. PST
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams -- 1:05 p.m. PST
Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 1:25 p.m. PST
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers -- 5:20 p.m. PST
Monday, Nov. 30
Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles -- 5:15 p.m. PST
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers -- 5:00 p.m. PST
The remaining Week 12 schedule (all times ET):
Week 12
