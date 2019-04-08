LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The poison found inside meat thrown into a Las Vegas man's backyard was strychnine, according to a toxicology report.
In a toxicology report provided by dog owner Sean Cornwall, whose dog ate tainted meat thrown into his backyard, the veterinarian confirmed strychnine was found in a gastrointestinal sample from one of the dogs.
According to the Center for Disease Control, strychnine is often found in pesticides, namely rat poison.
The CDC said strychnine is highly toxic even in small doses, potentially causing respiratory failure and brain damage only 15-30 minutes after ingestion.
Cornwall had his four dogs outside in his backyard on March 28 in the Lakes neighborhood, near Sahara Avenue and Ft. Apache, when they discovered a pack of meat stuffed with an unknown substance.
Of the four dogs, only three of them got near the meat, but by the time Sean’s wife found them about 30 minutes later, three of the dogs were having seizures.
“It’s somebody in their kitchen literally cooking up a killing meatball,” Teri Cornwall said. They now know what killed their Shih Tzu, Leia.
Monday, April 8, would’ve been her third birthday. But the couple still doesn’t who know did it.
“This guy’s been doing this for 5 years – whoever it is - so this must be his call sign,” Sean said.
Neighbors including Connie Butler said they’ve found the exact same seeds in packs of meat also thrown into their yards.
“That could’ve been my dog,” Butler said. “It’s really sad to think that somebody goes around and thinks, ‘How do I kill dogs? Let me see what I can do to kill dogs much faster.’”
“It’s scary and eventually he’s going to slip up, I’m hoping,” Sean said.
Until then, the family is posting fliers, adding cameras and going door-to-door, warning neighbors.
“Well what kind of person does that and why?” Kandi Conda said.
“He’s still out there and the way it sounds, it sounds like he’s going to do it again,” Teri said.
“Either they hate dogs or they’re just off their rocker because now days, people don’t need a reason to do anything,” Conda said.
Now the neighborhood is banding together to find answers before another dog gets sick.
“You’re taking these animals from people’s families, so I hope you get what’s coming to you,” Sean said.
FOX5 talked to a local pest control expert, who said Strychnine is an outdated poison. It’s not commonly used anymore, but anyone can still buy it easily online.
A local veterinarian nurse said symptoms to watch out for include red spots on your dog’s eyes, abdomen, or in their mouth. Rat poison will also make dogs lethargic, and in later stages, non-responsive.
The veterinarian nurse added there is nothing an owner can do at home to reverse the effects of rat poison. Dogs can be saved if taken to a veterinarian or animal ER immediately.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said animal cruelty detectives were working to investigate the crime.
