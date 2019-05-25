LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rapper Meek Mill posted a video on Saturday appearing to show him being kicked off the Cosmopolitan hotel property.
According to TMZ, the incident happened at 3:30 p.m. on May 25. Mill, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, is seen arguing with an employee of the property.
In a post to Twitter and Instagram, the Philadelphia rapper claimed the property was going "to extreme racist levels" to keep him out. The video shows a staff member saying he had been trespassed from the property, meaning he would be denied access or be detained.
In a statement to FOX5, the Cosmopolitan wrote, “As a matter of company policy, we do not comment on legal matters. Our guests’ safety and security always remains our top priority.”
His attorney, Joe Tacopina, did not return a call for comment, but told TMZ he sent the property a letter claiming the property "maintains a list of African American recording artists" to keep off the property.
Las Vegas police were not called in this matter.
