LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Me Too movement is encouraging more sexual harassment victims to come forward and get help.
In the Las Vegas Valley, hundreds more calls are coming into the Rape Crisis Center's hotline. Now the center is looking for more volunteers to meet the demand.
The center received nearly 400 more calls in the first half of the year than in 2017. Advocates said it's not a sign that crime is up, but instead more survivors are calling for resources and guidance after sexual assault incidents that happened years ago.
"We want to be there for people whenever they are ready to reach out and ask for that assistance," Daniele Dreitzer said.
Dreitzer is the executive director of the Rape Crisis Center. She said more calls are coming into the 24-hour hotline, encouraged by Me Too.
"A lot more people are stepping forward to ask questions to get resources, individuals who may have experienced abuse or assault a long time ago are finally realizing they can step forward and get help," she said.
Dreitzer said the movement is helping survivors realize they're not alone.
"People are feeling more comfortable to step forward and ask for help," she said. "They're talking to friends and family members, friends and family members are reaching out: 'You know my loved one is talking to me, how can I support them better, what resources can I offer them, what resources can I connect with you?' It's really all of those kinds of calls that we're getting."
Other survivors have also called the hotline because of all the talk about sexual harassment has brought up past trauma.
"We're also seeing people who maybe tried to bury what happened and not deal with it feeling very triggered and didn't ask for this much conversation about it and it becomes very overwhelming sometimes," Dreitzer said.
The Rape Crisis Center is looking for new volunteers to help answer the hundreds of extra calls that are coming in. Those volunteers are also available to meet victims at the hospital.
David Rosenthal started volunteering a few months ago and said the experience has given him a new perspective and chance to make a difference.
"I think there are so many victims out there. I didn't realize how many victims there are and how many people don't speak up, and I think it's important they speak up and get the help they need and I feel like I could be part of that process as a victims advocate," he said.
The Rape Crisis Center's next volunteer training course begins in a couple weeks.
To learn more and fill out and online application, click here. And if you need help, call the 24-hour hotline at 702-366-1640.
