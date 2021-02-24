LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Rape Crisis Center is expanding its services to reach more people during the pandemic.
A spokesperson from the center said within the last month, they added online chat and text services.
Executive Director Daniele Staple said while the number of in-hospital sexual assault exams dropped during the pandemic, the need for counseling services went up by 47% in 2020.
"We really wanted to expand those options and in particular thinking about young people, who are isolated and don't have access to teachers and school counselors and things that they traditionally would have in person," Staple said. "We wanted to make sure to have some new services that would be appealing and a new entry point for them to reach out if they needed help."
To take advantage of those new services, text (725) 900-2640. Online chat capabilities are available through the website at rcclv.org, both of which operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days per week.
The Rape Crisis Center also provides a 24/7 hotline phone service at (702) 366-1640. All three of these contact channels are staffed by trained advocates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.