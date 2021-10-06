LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rao's at Caesars Palace announced the restaurant is closing after nearly 15 years.
The final night of service will be on Sunday, Nov. 28.
The co-owners, Frank Pellegrino Jr. and Ron Straci, posted the below statement on social media:
When we opened Rao's Caesars Palace in December of 2006, we didn't fully understand the impact it would have on all of our lives. Nearly 15 years later, as we prepare to close these doors for the final time, we are filled with a variety of emotions and will always look back and cherish the memories made within these walls. While our future in Las Vegas is not yet decided, we are very excited about the possibilities of what lies ahead.
Reservations for the Las Vegas restaurant can be made by clicking here. The company's has two other locations in New York City and Los Angeles.
(1) comment
Vegas is ghe tto now...its sad.
