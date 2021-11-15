LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Jesus Uribe, the 22-year-old man suspected in a deadly gas station robbery, waived his right to a bail hearing on Monday.
Uribe faces multiple charges, including open murder and discharging a weapon into a vehicle, after prosecutors say he shot and killed a man sitting in his car before firing at least 20 rounds into a nearby gas station on Nov. 4.
Uribe also waived the right to a preliminary hearing within 15 days. That hearing would have been on Nov. 23.
He will remain in police custody until his Jan. 11, 2022 preliminary hearing before Judge Joe Sciscento.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
