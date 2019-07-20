LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More than 1,400 people rallied in Las Vegas against plans to build a telescope on sacred land in Hawaii.
Saturday marked Day 6 of demonstrations at the base of the mountain on the Big Island, and it was the largest yet. Those demonstrations popped up in Las Vegas which is known as the "Ninth Island."
“We need to do what’s right, by being out here in the hot sun in Las Vegas,” one woman said. “No matter where we are, we have to show the love and support for our people.”
They’re protesting the construction of the TMT, a giant telescope on Mauna Kea, Hawaii’s highest mountain.
“They’re disturbing a lot of the land that's up there, a lot of our ancestors are buried under there,” another woman said.
The mountain is considered a sacred spot and is a natural water source for hundreds who live nearby.
“If you bring a bunch of construction workers up there and mess up, all those people die,” another demonstrator said.
That’s why the group said they are not protestors, but protectors of the land.
“Even though we're all not from Hawaii, we're from different cultures, islands, parts of the world, we're coming together as one,” one man said.
“It’s beautiful for us to see how the people from around the world love the Hawaiian culture,” a woman with her family said. “The Hawaiian culture is what makes Hawaii.”
Singing songs of unification, the group hopes leaders in Hawaii will hear their message from the ninth island.
“As Hawaiians, we used ever instrument that we had to study the stars,” one woman said. “There are a whole lot of different places to build their telescope. Why did they have to pick that sacred spot? They don't even care. They’re just coming in and taking because they have the money and we don't have the money to fight.”
Ed Stone, the TMT Executive Director said in a statement: “TMT has been very patient. We worked very long and very hard to comply with laws and regulations. We’ve also worked long and hard with the community to develop understanding and respect for the culture.”
Hawaii’s governor, David Ige, said he remains committed to building the telescope.
