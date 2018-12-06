LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Raising Cane's is bringing their popular chicken fingers to the east Las Vegas Valley.
Crews are hard at work constructing the new location at 180 North Nellis Boulevard, near Charleston Boulevard. As the restaurant nears completion, Raising Cane's is seeking 120 candidates to fill various positions.
"We love Las Vegas and couldn't be more excited to bring Caniacs another Raising Cane's restaurant to get their chicken finger fix," said Regional Vice President Jason Zwerin. "We have found the perfect location on the east side, so our next step is to assemble the perfect crew."
Interested job seekers are encouraged to apply online at RaisingCanesJobs.com.
Zwerin said the company offers competitive pay, a great work environment and a fun company culture that sets them apart from their competitors.
This is the 16th Raising Cane's location in Nevada. The restaurant is expected to open for business in 2019.
